Crash Sends Hackensack Officer To Hospital

The officer was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with "a minor complaint of pain," a responder told Daily Voice following the Aug. 29 rear-end collision on River Street near Bridge Street.

No one appeared seriously injured in the vehicle that was rear-ended by the patrol unit, witnesses said.

River Street was temporarily closed at the intersection so the wreckage could be removed and the Bergen County Sheriff's Office could begin its investigation.

The sheriff's office handles reviews of accidents involving local police vehicles.

Another Hackensack police officer was involved in a crash earlier this month.

