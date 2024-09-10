Motorcyclist Critical In Lincoln Tunnel Crash That Completely Shut Roadways In New Jersey

According to Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens, the motorcyclist crashed around 3:50 a.m. in the center tube's two westbound lanes. The operator was hospitalized in critical condition.

The center tube reopened at approximately 9:15 a.m. Prior to the center tube reopening, construction in the north tube concluded early to help alleviate traffic and carried traffic along with the south tube.

All lanes westbound lanes of the Lincoln Tunnel were closed Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 following the crash, causing major delays, the NJDOT site said.

An unrelated crash along Route 3 in Bergen County aided to the heavy morning traffic.

