Crash Closes Route 17 Overpass In Paramus: Police

Drivers across North Jersey faced a rough commute Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, as multiple crashes snarled traffic and shut down lanes, officials said.

In Paramus, Linwood Avenue eastbound on the overpass over Route 17 was closed due to a motor vehicle accident around 9:20 a.m., according to police.

As of 9:10 a.m., a crash on NJ 3 westbound east of Passaic Avenue in Clifton closed two of three lanes, according to the DOT site.

Earlier, around 8:56 a.m., an overturned tractor trailer blocked all lanes and the left shoulder on the New Jersey Turnpike northbound north of Interchange 5 (CR 541) in Springfield Township, transportation officials said.

Authorities did not say how long the closures would last.

