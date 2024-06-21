Victim Extricated, Seriously Injured In Route 80 Tractor Trailer Crash (Update)

Firefighters were called to the westbound lanes at milepost 65.5 just after 3:20 a.m., where a Mercedes Benz had rear-ended a tractor trailer, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Firefighters found the victim was pinned inside the vehicle, and worked to remove the roof and door of the car.

The patient was stabilized and removed, then treated by EMS on scene. The patient was then taken to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to firefighters.

No other injuries were reported.

