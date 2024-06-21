Fair 90°

Victim Extricated, Seriously Injured In Route 80 Tractor Trailer Crash (Update)

An early-morning crash involving a tractor trailer brought a large emergency response to Route 80 in Bergen County Friday, June 21.

 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Fire Department
 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Firefighters
 Photo Credit: City of Hackensack Firefighters
Crash on Route 80 June 21.

Crash on Route 80 June 21.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Firefighters were called to the westbound lanes at milepost 65.5 just after 3:20 a.m., where a Mercedes Benz had rear-ended a tractor trailer, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron.

Firefighters found the victim was pinned inside the vehicle, and worked to remove the roof and door of the car.

The patient was stabilized and removed, then treated by EMS on scene. The patient was then taken to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to firefighters.

No other injuries were reported.

