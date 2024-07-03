Crash Backs Up Traffic For 2+ Miles On Garden State Parkway During Fourth Of July Travel

The state Department of Transportation reported the crash in Holmdel at 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. The wreck happened in the parkway's northbound express lanes near exit 116, which is for the PNC Bank Arts Center.

An NJDOT camera at milepost 115.9 showed a damaged red vehicle in the grass between the express and local lanes. Traffic was also rerouted into the northbound local lanes and the express side was closed as crews responded to the scene.

There was no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Daily Voice has reached out to state police for details. A spokesperson didn't respond as of press time.

