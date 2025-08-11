Cracker Barrel's Remodel Plan Hits Nerves With Loyal Fans: 'Country Charm Is Gone'

Cracker Barrel is in the process of remodeling dozens of its roughly 660 locations nationwide. The effort includes lighter paint, fewer antiques on the walls, updated menus, and streamlined cooking processes aimed at attracting a wider range of diners.

Early remodels have already rolled out in multiple states, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. Cracker Barrel plans to update or refresh 50 to 60 of its roughly 660 locations through the end of the summer.

Executives say they're working to balance value, convenience, quality, and atmosphere while keeping longtime customers.

"We're working on all of those," chief financial officer Craig Pommells told the WSJ.

Cracker Barrel gave a sneak peek of the remodel at the Mount Juliet, Tennessee, restaurant in an August 2024 Instagram video.

"We might have refreshed some things and updated a little bit, but don't you worry," district manager Brent Smith said. "We're still Cracker Barrel. We can't wait to have you in, come on and see us!"

Many fans were upset about the changes.

"Why?" one Instagram commenter said. "I don't think anyone eating at Cracker Barrel asked for this, 90% of the people love the old school vibe, that is why they go to eat there."

"What's next?" another person wrote. "Change the name to Yankee Barrel! I will not be returning."

"I guess I can just go to Denny's now," someone else commented.

"I’m not sure I can visit the shop and feel like I need to buy everything when it's lost its warmth," another comment read.

Some Cracker Barrel lovers did defend the remodel.

"Wow, it looks a lot better," one commenter said. "Modern yet charming ❤️."

"It looks great," another person said. "People just need something to complain about."

Cracker Barrel posted another video in July showcasing the redesign and new menu items, attracting more criticism.

"Why would a restaurant that is packed nearly every time I go there want to change something?" one commenter asked. "It's bad enough that you are getting rid of some of my favorite dishes. That used to be one of my favorite places to stop but have lost interest in it lately."

"I've been in the remodeled version and frankly will not be back," another person commented. "The country charm is gone and the menu changed. I had my favorite breakfast and the sausage & bacon had [an] almost chemical taste and the gravy bland. Horrible management decision. I hate to see this restaurant go down but I will not be back until they change it back."

"Now this place looks like every other chain restaurant," another comment said. "Bland and boring."

Cracker Barrel has dozens of Northeast locations, including ones in these states:

Connecticut - 2

Delaware - 1

Maryland - 9

Massachusetts - 4

New Hampshire - 1

New Jersey - 6

New York - 9

Pennsylvania - 25

Rhode Island - 1

Virginia - 28

Cracker Barrel's stock has fallen about 20% from its 2025 high on Wednesday, July 23.

