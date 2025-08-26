Sudden About Face: Cracker Barrel Reverses Rebrand Over 'Woke' Accusations

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the company announced it is scrapping its recent rebrand and restoring its classic logo featuring the familiar “Old Timer” figure and “Old Country Store” text.

The move follows a sharp drop in stock value and days of heated feedback from customers unhappy with the new, modernized look.

The “All the More” campaign, which launched just weeks ago, introduced a text-only logo and updated restaurant interiors. Gone was the kitschy, nostalgic feel Cracker Barrel fans cherished.

The most controversial shift was the removal of “Uncle Herschel,” the iconic image of the Old Timer that had been a part of the brand since 1977.

Many loyal customers took to social media to express frustration, accusing the company of abandoning its traditional values. Some even labeled the rebrand as Cracker Barrel going “woke.”

The backlash was swift and had a real financial impact, sending Cracker Barrel’s stock tumbling.

After days of protests and negative headlines, the company issued a statement. “We said we would listen, and we have,” Cracker Barrel shared.

The chain also acknowledged, “We could’ve done a better job,” promising to return to the branding that made it a favorite across the US.

The old-fashioned logo and country store atmosphere are now set for a comeback, as Cracker Barrel recommits to its roots—and to the customers who never wanted them to change in the first place.

