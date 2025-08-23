Cracker Barrel Makeover Blasted As 'Woke' By Conservatives, Petitions Call For Boycott

The Tennessee-based company, known for its rustic country stores and Southern meals, unveiled its first new logo in nearly 50 years on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The logo drops the familiar man-and-barrel image for a simpler design as part of a broader remodel and menu refresh.

Right-wing figures like Donald Trump Jr. have criticized the changes.

"WTF is wrong with @CrackerBarrel??!" the President's son tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 20.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said he felt hurt by Cracker Barrel's updates.

"In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee," he tweeted. "I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot. Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again 🇺🇸."

The backlash has also spilled onto Change.org, where a petition titled "Stop the modernization of our beloved Cracker Barrels!" had more than 4,700 signatures as of Friday, Aug. 22.

"This restaurant isn't just a place to eat; it feels like home," wrote petition organizer Gracie Betts. "The proposed modernization of our Cracker Barrel stores poses a threat to everything we hold dear about this quintessentially American experience. While change is often necessary, the charm and character that define Cracker Barrel should not be lost in the process."

The petition signers echoed Betts' frustration.

"As part of the younger audience they are trying to "attract" I feel that I will no longer be eating at this woke chain trying to appeal to a bunch of hippies," one person wrote.

"To change that for no real reason is disheartening," another person said. "My family and I visit Cracker Barrel often. If this change happens, we will likely be boycotting Cracker Barrel for awhile [sic] and encouraging others to do the same."

A Change.org spokesperson said at least 20 other petitions have appeared in recent months. Some have called on others to "save the soul" of the restaurant chain.

Cracker Barrel, which has more than 660 locations nationwide, including dozens in the Northeast, says the refresh is meant to honor its legacy while bringing "fresh energy" to the brand.

"Anchored in Cracker Barrel's signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand's logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all," the company said in a news release.

Left-leaning online users have mocked conservatives and the latest target of the "anti-woke" movement.

"MAGA is going to boycott Cracker Barrel now?" MeidasTouch Network editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski jokingly asked on Bluesky. "Who's next, Chick-fil-A?"

"The uproar over Cracker Barrel is dumb," podcast host and blogger George Hahn posted. "Carry on."

Cracker Barrel's stock has fallen about 19% since Tuesday, July 22.

