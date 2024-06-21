Crackdown Of Illegal Paterson Nightlife Nets 379 Charges, 344 ABC Violations, Officials Say

The city announced the latest initiative, Operation After Dark, which began inspecting 484 after-hour establishments last March.

OAD led to 78 arrests, 379 charges, 344 state alcoholic beverage control violations, 378 summonses, 2,000 bottles of alcohol confiscated and 5 firearms removed, Mayor Andre Sayegh and Officer in Charge Isa Abassi said.

"Operation After Dark has been effective in not only improving the quality of life in those neighborhoods but decreasing complaints," Sayegh said at a news conference.

"To those who want to open up after hours illegally: it will not be tolerated. To our residents: we're here for you and we're going to continue to combat illegal operations in the City of Paterson."

An analysis of the city before OAD found 15 to 18% of shootings were connected to illegal nightlife activity.

"We knew this was a place where we needed to make a difference," Abassi said. "However, our work is not yet done."

Officials did not name any of the establishments or suspects involved.

