Crack-fueled Rampage: Man Assaults Motel Worker, Charges At Cop In Bergen County, Police Say

The incident happened Thursday, April 17, at the Winslow Motel on Rutherford Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to Detective Capt. Vincent Auteri of the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Police say Steven Tantalean, 34, was found shirtless and behaving erratically on a second-floor balcony. Officers Michael Carrino and Anthony Giaquinto approached but kept cover, concerned that Tantalean may be armed.

“Moments later, Mr. Tantalean suddenly exited the room and advanced aggressively toward Officer Carrino with clenched fists, disregarding multiple loud verbal commands to stop,” Auteri said.

Officer Carrino brought Tantalean to the ground. Officers Giaquinto and Vincent DiNicola helped secure and arrest him, police said.

Tantalean showed signs of drug use, including “erratic behavior, profuse sweating, uncontrollable twitching, pinpoint pupils, and statements admitting to the recent use of crack cocaine,” Auteri said. EMS was called to evaluate him on scene.

Before officers arrived, police say Tantalean assaulted a motel employee in the lobby by punching the victim in the face and stealing a set of personal keys. He also tried to break into the receptionist area. The employee was treated for facial injuries by Lyndhurst EMS.

Tantalean was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. After being cleared, he was booked into the Bergen County Jail.

He is charged with:

Robbery (Second degree)

Burglary (Third degree)

Aggravated assault on a police officer (Third degree)

Resisting arrest (Disorderly persons offense)

Obstruction (Fourth degree)

Being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance (Disorderly persons offense)

The department praised the officers' response.

“The Lyndhurst Police Department would like to commend the officers for their professionalism and swift action in safely resolving a volatile and potentially dangerous situation,” Auteri said.

