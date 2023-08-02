CPR, Defib, Gator Used For Victim Of Medical Episode In Saddle River County Park

Glen Rock police who were first at the scene in their town's section of Saddle River County Park conducted CPR with the assistance of a citizen, then administered shocks from a defibrillator after 911 callers directed them to the bike path shortly before noon Aug. 2.

Paramus police and Bergen County sheriff's officers were among the other responders.

Members of the Paramus Rescue Squad drove the unconscious victim from the bicycle path to a waiting ambulance on a gator.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.