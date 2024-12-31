Covid-19: XEC Now Leading Variant in US - Here Are Symptoms

As infections tick upward, public health experts are urging vigilance.

The strain, a mix of earlier Omicron subvariants, exhibits symptoms similar to Omicron and its predecessors. These include:

Congestion,

Runny nose,

Cough,

Shortness of breath,

Fever or chills,

Fatigue.

Notably, loss of taste and smell — once hallmark signs of COVID-19 — has become increasingly rare.

XEC's rapid spread has prompted health officials to encourage testing for respiratory symptoms and consider masking in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

Updated vaccines, tailored to combat emerging variants like XEC, remain crucial, the CDC says.

The strain’s rise comes as the holiday season boosts indoor gatherings. The CDC highlights that proper ventilation and hygiene can significantly reduce transmission risks.

An earlier Daily Voice report noted that XEC emerged in October, with cases quickly doubling in Europe before making landfall in the US.

Its trajectory now mirrors Omicron’s explosive spread last year, albeit with fewer severe cases reported.

