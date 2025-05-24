Covid-19: Strain Behind New China Surge Now Surfacing In US, CDC Says

Airport screenings have identified cases of the NB.1.8.1 variant — the same strain linked to a surge in infections in China — among international travelers arriving in several US states, CBS News reports.

The variant has been found in passengers tested at airports in the New York City area, California, Virginia, and Washington state.

Those travelers came from a range of countries including China, Japan, France, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, and Spain. The positive tests were recorded between late April and mid-May, according to data from Ginkgo Bioworks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s airport testing partner.

While the variant has drawn attention for its rising global presence, experts say it does not appear to be more dangerous than previous versions of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, NB.1.8.1 is now considered a “variant under monitoring,” with current vaccines expected to remain effective in protecting against serious illness.

Global tracking data shows that NB.1.8.1 now makes up over 10 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases worldwide, a sharp jump from just 2.5 percent a month earlier. In the United States and other parts of the Americas, its prevalence has nearly tripled in that same span.

Health officials continue to monitor the variant’s spread, though the overall public health risk from NB.1.8.1 is currently assessed as low.

