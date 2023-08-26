'Covered In Blood': Charges Upgraded For Man Who Killed His Mom In Gruesome NJ Attack

Herbert Roberts, of Plainsboro, is believed to have attacked his 73-year-old mom, Beverly Roberts, of Princeton Junction, the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 18, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Beverly was flown to Newark University Hospital after she was found covered in blood with severe injuries to her head and eyes, Ciccone said alongside Chief Eamon Blanchard of the Plainsboro Police Department.

Herbert was arrested at the scene and his mom remained in critical condition. Herbert was initially charged with first-degree attempted murder, but that charged was increased to first-degree murder on Aug. 25, when his mother died.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Kowalczyk of the Plainsboro Police Department at 609-799- 2333 or Detective Rosario the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 745-3289.

