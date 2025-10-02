Radioactive Water Release Into Hudson Backed By Ruling In Favor Of Nj-based Holtec

On Wednesday, Sept. 24, US District Judge Kenneth M. Karas in White Plains said New York’s “Save the Hudson” law conflicts with federal authority. The law, passed in 2023, blocked nuclear decommissioning companies from discharging radioactive materials, including wastewater, into the river.

It was aimed at stopping Holtec International — headquartered in Camden, NJ — from releasing treated water containing tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen, from the former Indian Point Energy Center in the Westchester County, NY village of Buchanan, which is only 25 miles north of New York City.

In his ruling, Judge Karas said the state law interferes with federal control of nuclear safety and waste disposal. Because the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has sole authority in this area, New York’s ban was invalid.

Holtec, which has been in charge of dismantling Indian Point since 2020, has argued that any wastewater released would be treated and monitored to meet federal safety standards. The NRC has also said the discharges would fall within federal limits and pose no risk to the public.

The decision quickly drew criticism from Hudson Valley leaders.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said the ruling ignores the law’s intent to protect residents and the environment.

"The Hudson is the lifeblood of our region...and we cannot allow it to become a dumping ground for radioactive waste," Jenkins said in a statement, urging the NRC to step in and block Holtec’s plan.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day said the decision threatens decades of progress in cleaning up the river.

"Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed bald eagles, sturgeon, and even dolphins return to the Hudson — living proof of the river’s remarkable recovery and ongoing health," Day said, adding, "Allowing Holtec to discharge contaminated water would undo decades of progress and be nothing short of a travesty for our environment, our communities, and future generations.”

New York officials have not yet said whether they will appeal the ruling.

Holtec Director of Communications Patrick O'Brien released a statement on the ruling: "We are pleased with last week’s federal court ruling, as it has always been our contention that radiological water discharge falls under the purview of the federal government and the NRC, we will continue to decommission the Indian Point site in an environmentally responsible manner working with local, state and federal stakeholders."

Just a week earlier, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, Jenkins had also come out strongly against any proposal to restart the nuclear plant itself, after a Politico report noted Holtec had floated the idea.

“Opening this plant again is a hard no,” Jenkins said at the time, urging the Westchester Board of Legislators to formally oppose any restart, adding, “New York State has access to low-cost, environmentally conscious energy alternatives including solar, wind, geothermal and hydropower – we don’t need or want Indian Point back," as Daily Voice reported last month.

Indian Point, which began operating in 1962, was shut down in 2021 after decades of controversy over safety and environmental risks. Jenkins said those risks remain, pointing to recent findings of radiological substances in the Hudson River and cesium isotopes in local soil.

“We absolutely do not support reactivating a facility that continues to pose a threat to our community and our environment,” he said.

