Court Blocks Son's Lawsuit Over Deadly Newark Police Shooting, Citing Missed Deadline

The case stems from the Jan. 28, 2019 shooting of Gregory Griffin, 45, who was fatally shot by Newark Police Officer Jovanny Crespo during a high-speed chase. Crespo fired into the moving vehicle multiple times, striking Griffin and his passenger, Andrew Dixon. Griffin died the next day.

Crespo was later indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter, assault, and official misconduct, but when Griffin’s family — namely his son, Ahmaad Griffin — attempted to sue, the courts ruled they missed the filing deadline under New Jersey law.

Griffin’s estate argued they didn’t have enough information to file a lawsuit until Crespo was indicted in May 2019. They officially filed a notice of claim on May 23, 2019—115 days after the shooting, missing the required 90-day window by about a month.

The City of Newark fought back, saying Griffin’s family knew about the shooting immediately and could have filed within the legal timeframe.

A trial court initially ruled in favor of the estate, citing “extraordinary circumstances” that delayed filing, but an appeals court reversed the decision, stating the delay was due to legal missteps, not exceptional circumstances.

The New Jersey Supreme Court reviewed the case and sent it back to the lower courts to consider whether a separate notice of claim—filed by Dixon, the passenger—could allow Griffin’s estate to move forward.

On Friday, Feb. 14, the court ruled Dixon’s claim did not help Griffin’s case and reaffirmed that Griffin’s estate missed the deadline and cannot sue.

Last May, Crespo was sentenced to 27 years in New Jersey State Prison.

