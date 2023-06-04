Couple Who Bonded Over Love Of New England Seafood Opens Jersey Shore Restaurant

A husband and wife has brought a taste of New England to the Jersey Shore.

Steve Marchel and Robin Kramer have recently opened Betty's Seafood Shack in Margate. The restaurant pays homage to Steve's beloved Portuguese Water Dog, Betty, who died in 2018.

The fried shrimp, lobster rolls and scallops being served at Betty's conjure up fond memories for Steve and Robin, who bonded over their love for all-things New England — especially the seafood shacks — both having graduated from college in New England.

"Steve would often say 'Margate needs a joint like this, especially if it were on the water,'" Betty's website says. "Well after years of flirting with the idea, the ideal location became available on the Bay in Margate and Betty’s Seafood Shack was born."

Steve is no stranger to the food scene, as he has more than a decade of experience running Water Dog in Ventnor and Chido Burrito in Northfield. Betty's is Robin and Steve's first restaurant venture as a couple.

"We envisioned it and executed the vision together," Robin said. "Steve handled the food and I handled the look, vibe, and marketing."

Betty's is open Wednesday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

Betty's Seafood Shack, 9315 Amherst Ave., Margate City.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.