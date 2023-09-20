Couple Tries To Rescue Beagle Struck By Truck On GWB

The unchipped, tri-color beagle, believed to be no older than two, was hit by a truck in the upper level's westbound lanes around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, they said.

A couple driving past scooped him up and took the Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus.

"He didn't make it," the wife said.

"We saw the dog running along the left lane as we got into the bridge so it’s likely [he] came from the NY side," she added.

Port Authority police confirmed the report of a dog on the GWB but said he was gone when they went to check.

The couple, who didn't give their names, said they hoped to find his owner.

If it's you or someone you know, you can send a message to: "Bergen County NJ Lost and Found Pets."

