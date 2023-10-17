County Human Services Aide Swiped, Used Victim's Benefits Card: Bergen Prosecutor

Seqiera M. Washington, 44, of Elmwood Park was hired as a full-time human services aid by the Bergen County Board of Social Services in August 2022, records show.

Detectives began investigating last month after learning that Washington “obtained an electronic benefit transfer card belonging to another individual without authorization,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

State-issued EBT cards replace checks and food coupons for needy low-income individuals and families to access cash and food benefits.

Washington “spent approximately $2,700 in benefits by making cash withdrawals and several retail purchases,” the prosecutor said.

She was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and impersonation before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

