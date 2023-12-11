Popular Bergen County Cafe Relocates After 20 Years: 'I Wasn't Ready To Be Done'

Well, back then it was called Franklin Lakes Deli. It was on Pulis Avenue in Franklin Lakes, and Corbo had been working there since her teens.

"It had a hometown feel," Corbo, of Mahwah, tells Daily Voice. "The nice part for me was that when I was working there in high school, I had people bringing their kids in, and then those people started bringing their kids in."

Corbo says, "It was a fun little spot in Franklin Lakes that a lot of kids grew up on."

And so, when Country Cafe lost its lease in July 2023, Corbo was heartbroken. Saying goodbye was difficult, but saying goodbye forever simply was not an option.

"The same people have worked for me for a majority of their lives, so 12 people were out of a job as well," the cafe owner said. "But I wasn't quite ready to be done so I just tried to pick up the pieces and find a new home."

This week, Corbo opened Country Cafe's new location in the Wyckoff Shopping Center.

Corbo found the place in somewhat of a scramble over the summer, and spent fall months renovating it and building out an even bigger menu.

Corbo added a variety of salads, toasts, a whole new selection of eggs Benedict, and bowls to the mix. There are pancakes and sandwiches and wraps and French toast — something for everyone, really.

As for the opening? So far, so good. Really good.

"The town and all the people in Wyckoff have been so wonderful," she said. "Local businesses have come by and a nursery sent us a wreath as a welcome to the neighborhood.

"There's a lot of community in Wyckoff that I've never experienced firsthand. I’m very very excited and pleased with the move that we made."

Country Cafe, 637 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff.

