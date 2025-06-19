Cough Syrup Recall Issued Nationwide Over Bacteria Risk

New York-based Medtech Products Inc., headquartered in Tarrytown, issued the voluntary recall on Tuesday, June 17, for five lots of its 4-ounce Little Remedies honey cough syrup due to the presence of Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can cause foodborne illness. The recall also cites loss of shelf stability as a contributing factor.

Symptoms linked to Bacillus cereus exposure can include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps.

While illness is typically short-term in healthy individuals, high levels of exposure can lead to more severe outcomes, including death, according to the FDA. No serious adverse events have been reported as of Tuesday.

The recalled lots were distributed nationwide in stores and online between December 14, 2022, and June 4, 2025. Affected bottles are labeled as Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup, 4 FL OZ (118 mL) and packaged in amber bottles with an outer carton. Lot codes appear on both the bottle and the bottom of the carton.

Impacted lot numbers and expiration dates include:

Lot 0039 (Exp. 11/2025)

Lot 0545 (Exp. 01/2026)

Lot 0640 (Exp. 02/2026)

Lot 0450 (Exp. 05/2026)

Lot 1198 (Exp. 12/2026)

No other Little Remedies products are included in the recall.

Consumers are urged to stop using the affected syrup immediately and to contact a healthcare provider if they experience any symptoms. Refund requests and questions can be directed to Medtech at (800) 754-8853 or www.prestigebrands.com/contact.

