Cotton Candy Makers Ignite Sugar, Sparking Large Recall

Wuensche USA issued the recall for about 21,690 Ambiano Cotton Candy Makers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Sept. 18. The heating element can cause sugar to ignite if the machine is used without the included sugar receptacle, posing a fire hazard.

Wuensche has received 12 reports of sparking or fire. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recall covers models that came in red or teal with a clear plastic cover. "Ambiano" and the model number are printed on the packaging and on the bottom of the unit.

The cotton candy makers were sold nationwide at Aldi stores. They were available in August and September 2024 for about $15.

Consumers should stop using the cotton candy makers immediately and contact Wuensche or ALDI for a full refund.

Customers can return the intact machine to any Aldi store or email Wuensche at [email protected] with a photo of the machine showing the model number and date code, along with a photo of the unplugged power cord cut.

You can learn more about the recall on Aldi's website or by calling 800-325-7894.

