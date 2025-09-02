Fair 78°

Cory Booker, Alexis Lewis Engaged

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is off the market — and the internet has thoughts.

 Photo Credit: Cory Booker Facebook
Cecilia Levine
The New Jersey Democrat, 56, who was raised in Harrington Park, NJ, announced on Instagram Tuesday, Sept. 2 that he’s engaged to Alexis Lewis, calling her “one of the greatest unearned blessings of my life.”

“She has transformed me, helping me to ground and center my inner life, and discover the joys of building a nurturing home with someone you love,” Booker wrote.

“I’m thrilled to share: Alexis and I are engaged! I am savoring the soul-affirming wonder of everyday life with my partner, best friend, and now my fiancée.”

Booker famously dated actress Rosario Dawson from 2019 to 2022 — and many followers think Lewis could be her Hollywood double.

“Congratulations… but you definitely have a type… literally thought she was Rosario!” one fan commented.

“We are excited for this journey ahead, having so much fun, and feeling deeply grateful for the love, support, and energy so many of you have shared with us,” Booker added. “We are truly blessed to be surrounded by such a beautiful community lifting us in love and commitment.”

