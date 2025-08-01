Corporation For Public Broadcasting Closing After Trump, Gop-led Cuts: 'Difficult Reality'

CPB announced that it will "wind down" operations in a news release on Friday, Aug. 1. The announcement comes about two weeks after GOP members in the House passed a spending plan that slashed all $1.1 billion previously approved for the nonprofit that provides massive funding for NPR and PBS.

The cuts put CPB's federal funding at $0 for the first time since 1967.

"Despite the extraordinary efforts of millions of Americans who called, wrote, and petitioned Congress to preserve federal funding for CPB, we now face the difficult reality of closing our operations," said president and CEO Patricia Harrison. "CPB remains committed to fulfilling its fiduciary responsibilities and supporting our partners through this transition with transparency and care."

Most CPB employees will be laid off at the end of the private company's fiscal year on Tuesday, Sept. 30. A small number of workers will remain as a "transition team" through January 2026.

CPB says the team will resolve financial obligations, along with ensuring music rights and royalties remain for the public media system.

"Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life, providing educational opportunity, emergency alerts, civil discourse, and cultural connection to every corner of the country," said Harrison. "We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people."

CPB, created by Congress in 1967, has helped fund public media stations in every state and US territory. It distributes federal support to more than 1,500 public radio and television outlets, many of which reach audiences that commercial media outlets do not.

PBS and NPR have warned that the Republican-backed measure to cut all federal funding will hurt hundreds of stations nationwide. A loss of public media would also severely damage the national Emergency Alert System, which relies on the stations' infrastructure for life-saving weather alerts, evacuation warnings, and disaster updates.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher said nearly three-in-four Americans rely on public radio stations for news and emergency alerts.

"This vote is an unwarranted dismantling of beloved local civic institutions, and an act of Congress that disregards the public will," Maher said after the budget cut passed. "Parents and children, senior citizens and students, tribal and rural communities — all will bear the harm of this vote."

Trump and his allies have made unfounded claims about deliberate bias by NPR and PBS. Even before Trump first became President in 2016, Republicans pushed for decades to reduce or eliminate federal funding for public media.

PBS gets around 15% of its revenue through CPB funds. NPR estimates that just 1% of its annual operating budget comes from that money, while slightly more goes directly to local stations.

While much of the focus has been on NPR's news operation or PBS's widely popular children's TV shows, smaller media outlets are expected to suffer the most.

"Many of our stations, which provide access to free, unique local programming and emergency alerts, will now be forced to make hard decisions in the weeks and months ahead," PBS CEO Paula Kerger said in July. "There is nothing more American than PBS."

In May, NPR and three Colorado public radio stations filed a federal lawsuit challenging Trump's executive order to block public media funding. The suit claims Trump's order is unconstitutional and retaliatory.

A national Harris Poll commissioned by NPR in July found that 66% of Americans support federal funding for public radio, including 58% of Republicans and 77% of Democrats.

