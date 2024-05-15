Construction Worker Killed In Trench Accident ID'd As Former Rutgers Wrestler, 29

Corey Greg Stasenko, of Cranford, was killed on Monday, May 6, during a project on Monroe Street, Daily Voice has learned.

Police at the time, without identifying the worker, said he was trying to install a storm drain in the back of a business using an excavator when he became trapped around 9 a.m. First responders attempted life saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A longtime resident of South Plainfield, Stasenko studied human resources at Rutgers University and studied plumbing at Middlesex County Magnet School - Piscataway, according to his obituary.

Stasenko was passionate about wrestling, having competing in high school and college, his obituary reads. He was a four-time district and county champion at South Plainfield High School, compiling a 152-17 record and was a three-time NJSIAA qualifier and regional champion. He wrestled at Rutgers from 2013-2014, the university said.

The Scarlet Knights mourned the letter-winner's loss on their website.

After graduating from Rutgers, Stasenko dedicated himself to his career, according to his obituary. He worked as a landscaper for Giordano Landscaping before starting his own company, Stasenko Landscaping & Hardscaping, his obituary reads. At the time of his death, he was working for K & D Contractors, according to his obituary.

When he wasn't working, Stasenko enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding and golf, and also had a passion for art, drawing and cooking, his obituary reads.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa and Gregory, his siblings, Alisha and Joshua, his grandparents, Stella and Bernard and numerous other family members and friends, according to his obituary.

A funeral was held at Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield on Tuesday, May 14. Cremation was private.

