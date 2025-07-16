Cops Seize $30K, Cartier Watch, Drugs In Twin Mahwah Busts: Police

The first incident happened on Wednesday, July 9 around 4:15 p.m., when Officer Timothy Knutelsky noticed suspicious activity behind a Route 17 hotel, according to Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin.

Several signs of “criminal activity” were observed during a traffic stop, police said. Officers William Reardon, Greg Lehman, and Anthony LoFaro responded to assist, along with the Mahwah Police K-9 Unit.

A search turned up $19,090 in U.S. currency, which was “packaged in a manner consistent with criminal activity,” Capt. Blondin said. The vehicle’s occupants gave conflicting stories and were released pending further investigation. Authorities later issued arrest warrants for a 44-year-old man from Lewiston, Maine, and a 45-year-old man from Brentwood, NH, charging them with money laundering.

Four days later, on Sunday, July 13 at 4:55 p.m., Officer Christopher Minchin spotted individuals loitering near a closed ATM on Franklin Turnpike, police said.

When approached, the group got into a car and drove off. Minchin pulled them over and found three adults and one juvenile inside. A search of the vehicle uncovered:

$12,200 in cash

$4,900 in counterfeit $100 bills

17 debit/credit cards not belonging to the suspects

18 money orders

Codeine, THC, and 18 U.S. Treasury tax return checks

Stolen goods including Apple electronics, a Cartier watch, and a Goyard bag

The three adult suspects, Enyinnaya Ebere 20; Devine Fernandez 19; and Anthony Linen 18, of the Bronx, were charged with:

Trafficking IDs of another (more than 20)

Employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime

Theft of credit cards

Receiving stolen property

Possession of counterfeit currency

Possession of controlled dangerous substances

The juvenile was released to a guardian and issued a complaint for juvenile delinquency, Capt. Blondin said.

All three adults were taken to the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack pending a court hearing.

