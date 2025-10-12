Cops Nab Burglary Suspect After Late-Night Bergen County Chase: Police

Officers responded to Manito Avenue around 12:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, after a resident reported “an unknown male was observed inside her vehicle,” according to the Oakland Police Department. When confronted, the individual fled the scene toward Iroquois Avenue.

Officer Ed McDermott arrived less than a minute after dispatch, followed by Sergeant Jonathan Coleman, Officer Jacquelyn Jensen, and Officer Nicholas Maricich, police said. A Bergen County Sheriff’s Department K-9 and officers from the Franklin Lakes Police Department also responded to assist.

Before the K-9 unit was deployed, Sgt. Coleman found a male matching the suspect's description on Pawnee Avenue, police said. After further investigation, officers arrested Peter Engel, 38, of New York.

Engel was charged with four counts of burglary and one count of theft. Police also found “three active warrants” for his arrest. Engel was transported to the Bergen County Jail for final disposition.

Police urged anyone who believes they were a victim of the burglaries to contact the Oakland Police Department to file a report.

