Cops ID Motorcyclist, 37, Killed In Route 17 Crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Route 17 in Bergen County on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

At the scene on Route 17

 Photo Credit: Dave DeLucca
Cecilia Levine
Daniel Wenzel, 37, of Milford, PA collided with another vehicle on the southbound side of the highway near the Essex Street ramp in Maywood around 10:30 a.m., Maywood Police Detective Sgt. William Phayre said. Wenzel was unresponsive and was not breathing when responders arrived.

CPR was performed on Wenzel by the officers before he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, police said. 

The motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway into a grass median, Phayre said citing findings of the investigation. The driver of the second vehicle remained on scene. 

The Maywood Police Department is seeking witnesses who observed the accident. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Sgt. Peter Donatello at (201) 845-8800.

