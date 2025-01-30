Cops ID Mom, Young Children Killed In Jersey City

Napoleon Romero-Anduray, 31, is accused of stabbing Luisa Urbano, 31, her 9-year-old son, Juan Martin Urbano, and her 5-year-old daughter, Diana Ramirez, on Hutton Avenue, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Jersey City police were notified of a stabbing at 272 Hutton Avenue at approximately 12:15 a.m., where officers found Urbano and her children at the scene with stab wounds, Suarez said. Urbano was pronounced at the scene while her children were pronounced at Jersey City Medical Center.

Romero-Anduray is charged with three counts of murder, and weapons offenses.

