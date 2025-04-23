Fair 56°

Cops ID Man, 40, Crushed By Car In Clifton: 'Tragic Accident'

Police have identified the 40-year-old man fatally crushed by a vehicle in Clifton on Wednesday, April 23.

 Photo Credit: Clifton Police
Cecilia Levine
Freddi Gonzalez, of Paterson, was found unresponsive under a vehicle in the parking lot by officers responding to the scene at 810 Bloomfield Ave., at approximately 6:30 a.m., Clifton PD Lt. Robert Anderson said. 

Medical interventions were unsuccessful and Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene, Anderson said.

"Although the investigation is ongoing, at this time, this appears to be a tragic accident," Anderson said.

The address comes up as Atlantic Casting and Engineering on Google.

