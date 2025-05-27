Cops Arrest 12-Year-Old After Garden State Parkway Chase Involving Stolen BMW, Chief Says

Records show that the incident involved two people who were arrested on similar charges in Newark earlier this month, and subsequently released: Zachary Ramsey, 18, and Makhi Pettiford, 18.

The pursuit began around 11:07 p.m. on Monday, May 26, when Paramus Police Officer Hugo Rodriguez spotted a red BMW M3 reported stolen out of East Hanover. The car was driving through residential areas in north Paramus, Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle near Ridgewood Avenue, the driver took off southbound on Route 17, Guidetti said. Officer Matt Lanza and Sgt. Anthony Mordaga gave chase as the BMW entered the Garden State Parkway, according to Guidetti.

Officers used pursuit intervention tactics to stop the vehicle safely, according to the chief.

The suspects left the Parkway and drove into Clifton, where the car stopped near Pilgrim Drive and Priscilla Street. All five suspects got out and ran, Guidetti said.

Paramus officers, with help from Clifton police, arrested four suspects: three adults and a 12-year-old boy. A fifth person got away and is still at large, police said.

During the arrest, Sgt. Mordaga was injured when one of the suspects ran over his foot with the fleeing car. He was treated at Valley Hospital and later released.

Police arrested the following individuals:

Zair Moore, 24, was charged with receiving stolen property (2nd degree), eluding (2nd degree), and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime (1st degree).

Zachary Ramsey, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property (2nd degree), eluding (3rd degree), employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime (1st degree), resisting arrest (3rd degree), and aggravated assault on a police officer in Clifton.

Makhi Pettiford, 18, was charged with receiving stolen property (2nd degree), eluding (3rd degree), employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime (1st degree), and resisting arrest (4th degree).

The 12-year-old juvenile was charged with receiving stolen property (2nd degree).

All adults were processed at Paramus Police Headquarters and taken to the Bergen County Jail. The juvenile was released to his father in Newark.

The investigation is ongoing, and efforts to identify and locate the fifth suspect are continuing, Guidetti said.

“Over the past six months, Paramus Police Officers have been assigned to patrol residential neighborhoods as part of our ongoing efforts to deter crime,” Guidetti said. “While it is often difficult to quantify the direct impact of these details, last night’s incidents clearly demonstrated their effectiveness. I commend the officers involved for their diligence, vigilance, and continued commitment to keeping Paramus safe.”

