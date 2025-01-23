Cop Illegally Used Computer Database To Look Up Woman's Info: Monmouth County Prosecutor

Joshua James, a Neptune Township officer, was working a detail outside a local elementary school earlier this month when he noticed a woman picking up her child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. He then looked up her license plate and home address in two law enforcement databases intended strictly for policing purposes, Santiago said.

James then drove to the woman’s home and asked if she was single, and whether he could have her phone number, Santiago said.

Jones was charged with computer related criminal activity and has been suspended from duty by the Neptune Township Police Department, Santiago said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.