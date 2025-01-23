Fair 27°

Cop Illegally Used Computer Database To Look Up Woman's Info: Monmouth County Prosecutor

A 29-year-old police officer in Monmouth Countywas recently arrested and charged on Thursday, Jan. 23, with using computer databases to look up personal information about a woman and then traveled to her home, authorities said.

Joshua James

 Photo Credit: Neptune Police Department
Sam Barron

Joshua James, a Neptune Township officer, was working a detail outside a local elementary school earlier this month when he noticed a woman picking up her child, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. He then looked up her license plate and home address in two law enforcement databases intended strictly for policing purposes, Santiago said.

James then drove to the woman’s home and asked if she was single, and whether he could have her phone number, Santiago said.

Jones was charged with computer related criminal activity and has been suspended from duty by the Neptune Township Police Department, Santiago said.

