Storm System Will Arrive Leading Into Memorial Day Weekend

Meteorologists predict that by mid-week, conditions will be more typical of early spring, prompting the need for umbrellas and jackets.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole Joniak noted, “The dreary weather should be quite noticeable as we are heading into the time of year when people are starting to open up their pools.”

After sunny and seasonable days on Monday, May 19, and Tuesday, May 20, increasing cloud cover will signal a storm’s approach.

The storm will traverse the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, May 21, and Thursday, May 22, causing temperatures to plummet to 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below historical averages.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill warned that the region will face chilly, breezy conditions and thick cloud cover, creating a gloomy atmosphere.

The steadiest rain is expected to arrive overnight Tuesday evening continuing through Wednesday night, with the potential for heavier downpours as the storm lingers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.