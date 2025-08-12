Fair 78°

Cookies Sold At Target Stores In 20 States, Including NJ, Pulled From Shelves

A sweet treat sold at one of the nation’s biggest retailers is now under a safety alert covering 20 states and Washington, DC.

The recall involves Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, a 10-count product sold under Target’s private label brand.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Image generated with DALL·E 3
According to the Food and Drug Administration, manufacturer Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. of Canada pulled the cookies due to possible contamination with wood.

A total of 803 cases are affected. The cookies were distributed through three Target distribution centers — in Connecticut, Maryland, and Ohio — and reached stores in:

  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Vermont

The recall, classified as Class II by the FDA, was initiated on Tuesday, July 22 and remains ongoing.

