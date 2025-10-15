Convicted Killer Freed After Appeal Tosses NJ Murder Conviction

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Wright, 45, of Chambersburg, PA, was admitted on Feb. 17, 2023, and has since been released from New Jersey State Prison (NJSP).

Vanderhoff’s naked body was found on the side of a Hamilton Township road in February 2014, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. A jury convicted Wright of first-degree murder after a two-and-a-half-week trial in October 2022, finding he strangled Vanderhoff on Feb. 13, 2014, before leaving her body outdoors. Wright was arrested in 2019 in Pennsylvania and later extradited to New Jersey.

But Wright’s attorney successfully appealed the conviction earlier this year, arguing that Wright had revoked his consent multiple times for detectives to search his cell phone, NJ Advance Media reported. That phone data had shown Wright searching for directions between where Vanderhoff’s body was discovered and his then-home in Mays Landing, which prosecutors called the strongest evidence in the case, the outlet said.

Court records reviewed by Daily Voice show Wright’s appeal challenged multiple rulings from his original trial, including the admissibility of the cell phone evidence and the state’s expert testimony about the temperature of the victim’s body. Wright’s defense argued that the state’s pathologist introduced new, undisclosed opinions during trial, specifically that the thermometer used at the scene was defective, without prior notice. The defense said that the failure violated discovery rules and due process, as the device was never tested or preserved.

The appellate filing also claimed the trial court erred in denying Wright’s motion to suppress his cell phone data, saying the court ignored corroborating testimony that Wright explicitly requested his phone’s return, which would have revoked consent for the search. The motion further argued that the court improperly justified the warrantless seizure using probable cause and exigent circumstances that were never supported by testimony.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office this week confirmed to NJ Advance Media it had dismissed Wright’s indictment after his release from state prison and transfer to the county jail, citing insufficient evidence to retry the case.

Wright was originally sentenced as a persistent offender to 55 years in state prison under the No Early Release Act, requiring him to serve 85 percent of the term before parole eligibility.

According to Vanderhoff’s obituary, she was a 2006 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School and worked as a department manager for Walmart in Mays Landing.

“Joyce was a talented artist at heart and produced many beautiful and exotic renderings,” her obituary reads. “She enjoyed bowling, snowboarding, camping out and kayaking with friends and family and playing with her little kitten, Mustachio.”

