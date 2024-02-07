Convicted Jersey City Killer Indicted In Brutal Pickup Truck Murder Of Ex-GF

Gregory Mallard, a 35-year-old reputed gang member who had two children with 32-year-old Norelis Mendoza, is charged with her murder, as well as desecration of her remains and evidence tampering, among other counts.

Mallard is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment in Superior Court in Jersey City on Monday, Feb. 12.

He's been held since detectives arrested him last May 19 -- five days after surveillance cameras captured images of the gruesome killing.

In the video, Mendoza is running away as Mallard hits her from behind with a Dodge Ram on Burma Road near Liberty State Park around 4:30 a.m. May 14, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Jersey City says.

He then makes a U-turn and drives over her, it says.

Mallard reportedly then gets out, puts her body in the passenger seat of the pickup and drives off.

Another camera, this one on Kennedy Boulevard, shows the pickup on railroad property near Route 440, where the Jersey City native's body was found three days later, the complaint says.

Yet another camera recorded Mallard washing and vacuuming the truck on 63rd Street in Bayonne, it says.

Mallard, who was a reputed member of the 52 Hoover Street Crips, served 10 years in state prison for killing a rival. He was released in June 2020, state records show.

He and Mendoza, who most recently lived in the Camden County borough of Lindenwold, had been estranged, investigators said. She'd reportedly obtained a restraining order after police said he stalked, harassed and threatened her.

That fateful night, Mallard took the mother of his two daughters to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, the criminal complaint says.

They then had drinks at a bar in Jersey City before an overnight stop at a McDonald's on Communipaw Avenue,

Mendoza's body was found on May 17.

Detectives from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit, assisted by Jersey City, Bayonne and New Jersey State police assembled the evidence that produced the indictment.

