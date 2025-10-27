Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Saturday, November 15th
Fair 51°

SHARE

Prosecutor Probing Fire That Destroyed Controversial Mayor's NJ Auto Repair Shop

A fire that tore through JD Automatic & Truck, a commercial building owned by Dover Mayor James Dodd, is under investigation, authorities said.

At the scene

At the scene

 Photo Credit: Thomas TJ Jason
Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney and Mayor James Dodd

Dover Police Chief Jonathan Delaney and Mayor James Dodd

 Photo Credit: Town of Dover Police/Mayor James P Dodd
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, at 331 Richards Ave., Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll. Dover police and fire crews responded to find the building engulfed in flames. Firefighters from Netcong, Mount Tabor, Roxbury, Picatinny, Denville, and Wharton assisted in bringing the fire under control.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The cause remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit, along with the Morris County Fire Marshal’s Office, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Dover Police Department, and Dover Fire Department.

Anyone with photos, videos, or information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson and Environmental Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200.

Dodd has drawn attention in recent months for backing a disputed proposal that would remove Dover’s current police and fire chiefs, as reported by the Daily Record.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE