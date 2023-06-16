Contractor Struck By Lightning In Northeast Bergen County

The 27-year-old victim was alert and conscious but complained of difficulty breathing after being struck while working at a home on Knickerbocker Road, between Hardenburgh and Madison avenues shortly before 3 p.m. June 16, Demarest Police Chief Anthony Dimitriadis said.

He also had a "burning feeling: in his extremities, an emergency medical worker said.

Responding officers learned that the victim had already been taken from the scene in a private vehicle, presumably to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

