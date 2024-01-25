Contamination Concerns Prompt Nationwide Robitussin Cough Syrup Recall

This week, New Jersey-based Haleon announced a recall of several lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult that could be contaminated, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Recalled items include:

Four- and eight-ounce Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult with these lot numbers/expiration dates:

T18010 with an expiration date of Oct. 31, 2025;

T08730 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025;

T08731 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025;

T08732 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025;

T08733 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025;

T10808 with an expiration date of May 31, 2025;

Eight-ounce bottles of Robitussin Honey CF Max Night Adult with the lot numbers T08740 or T08742 and an expiration date of June 30, 2026.

To date, there have not been any reports of adverse events or illness related to the recall.

"In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection," federal officials said. "In non-immunocompromised consumers, the population most likely to use the product, life-threatening infections are not likely to occur.

"However, the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out."

