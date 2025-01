The worker, 56, was struck in the head by the bucket of an excavator while working at a construction site in the 1500 block of Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

He was taken by the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Squad to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson with severe injuries, Auteri said. Investigators from OSHA are on the scene investigating.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.