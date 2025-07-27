Mostly Cloudy 87°

Construction Worker, 31, Killed By Truck At Same AC Expressway Work Zone, Cops Say

A 31-year-old Egg Harbor Township man was struck and killed by a truck while working in a construction zone on the Atlantic City Expressway in Camden County, authorities said.

Dominick Tarsitano 

 Photo Credit: Dominick Tarsitano Facebook
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Dominick Tarsitano was on the job at milepost 36.5 in Winslow Township when the incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 25, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan.

Preliminary findings show the operator of an attenuator truck was backing up to collect cones from a shoulder closure and did not realize Tarsitano was behind the vehicle, Marchan said.

Tarsitano was struck and died, police said.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information was available as of Sunday afternoon.

