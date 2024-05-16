Concerned Citizen Leads Secaucus Police To Stolen Jeep At Walmart

Detectives from the department’s Anti-Crime Unit took Brian Gilliam, 40, into custody after finding him going in and out of the 2019 Jeep Wrangler, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of New York earlier this month, the chief said.

Gilliam was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, given a court date and released.

“The arrest is a testament that when the police and public collaboratively work together, we can curtail criminal activity,” Miller said.

