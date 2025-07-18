Astronomer Breaks Silence After CEO, HR Chief Caught Cuddling On Coldplay Kiss Cam

Searches for the word "Astronomer" exploded in the aftermath of the scandalous moment caught on camera at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. According to Google Trends, the term saw very little traffic until interest surged on the morning of Thursday, July 17.

The New York artificial intelligence firm's CEO, Andy Byron, and chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, appeared on the "kiss cam" during Coldplay's show on Wednesday, July 16. A TikTok video showed the executives cuddling before quickly separating and hiding from the camera.

Lead singer Chris Martin wasn't sure how to address Byron and Cabot's reaction.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy," Martin said.

Byron's wife has deleted her Facebook profile since the video spread online. Cabot finalized a divorce in Massachusetts in 2022, but it's unclear if she has remarried, the New York Post reported.

Astronomer responded to the speculation on social media at 2:39 p.m. on Friday, July 18.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding," the company posted. "Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The board of directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

The company also said no other employees were in the viral video.

"Andy Byron has not put out any statement," Astronomer said. "Reports saying otherwise are all incorrect."

The company was referencing a supposed apology from Byron. The post quickly spread online but was soon debunked as a hoax.

The incident quickly became the internet's favorite meme of the day.

One social media post that got more than 357,000 likes showed a local news screenshot of a Taylor Swift fan being interviewed with a towel over her face, hiding her identity because she called out of work to attend a concert. The caption read, "This is how you should go to concerts if you've called in sick or you're cheating on your partners btw."

Another post with more than 118,000 likes put a picture of Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big from HBO's "Sex and the City" on the video board with the caption, "The Coldplay concert was crazy." The on-and-off lovers from the hit series were hugging in a very similar pose to Byron and Cabot.

Along with Astronomer's name, other phrases dominated Google Trends like "CEO caught cheating," "Who is Andy Byron?" and "Coldplay cheaters."

According to his now-deleted LinkedIn page, Byron has been Astronomer's CEO since July 2023. The company helps clients manage data infrastructure, allowing businesses to gain analytical value from that data.

Cabot joined Astronomer in late 2024 to lead the company's HR department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.