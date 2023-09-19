Community Supports Family After Child, 7, Dies In Fort Lee High-Rise Plunge

A fundraiser has been by Hampshire House tenants created to assist the Manzalaoui/Salazar family. As of Tuesday, Sept. 19, more than $35,000 has been raised.

The 7-year-old's death was ruled a "tragic accident," Bergen County District Attorney Mark Musella said following an investigation. The boy was in second grade at Christ the Teacher School.

"I am so sorry to hear about your son," wrote one donor. "We are sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

