NJ Mom Going Through 'Worst Nightmare' Sees Surge Of Support

Conforti, who lives in Bergenfield, said Olivia is alive but remains in "fragile" condition.

"This is a nightmare situation I’m living every single day as my sweet Olivia hangs onto life in an acute care hospital," Conforti said. "Please pray for me and Olivia during this most difficult time."

A fundraiser has been set up to assist Conforti with medical expenses and any additional expenses she may incur. As of Wednesday, July 19, almost $6,800 has been raised.

Conforti said she hopes to bring Olivia home though she said Olivia will initially be sent to a nursing home once she is weaned off a ventilator and her condition is more stable.

"The financial burden has become insurmountable and there’s no telling what future expenses will be for Olivia’s care," Conforti said.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

