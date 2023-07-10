Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Community Rallies Around Families Of Newark Firefighters Killed

Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks made the ultimate sacrifice when they were killed battling a massive ship fire at Port Newark on Wednesday, July 5.

Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks
Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

Now, the community wants to give back. A fundraiser was created by the Newark Firefighters Union to assist the families of the two men killed. As of Monday, July 10, more than $104,000 has been raised. 

"Augie and Bear served the city with bravery, courage, and honor," the union wrote on the fundraising page. "As a community, we can rally around their families, offer our support, and alleviate some of the financial burdens they face.

To view the fundraiser, click here.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE