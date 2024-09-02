Come On Down: 'The Price Is Right Live' Coming To Bergen County

Game show aficionados will have the opportunity to take part in “The Price is Right Live,” coming to New Jersey and Pennsylvania with multiple different shows this fall.

The live, traveling production brings the iconic television game show to life as randomly selected contestants play game show favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, and the famous Showcase.

In true “The Price is Right” fashion, prizes will include everything from electronics and appliances to dream vacations and new cars.

Lucky audience members can also win prizes right from their seat.

“Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the show, this is your chance to be a part of the action and win incredible prizes,” show producers said.

Here's when you can catch "The Price is Right" around here:

Saturday, Sept. 28: Englewood, Bergen Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Red Bank, NJHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Thursday, Oct. 3: Wilkes Barre, F.M. Kirby Center

Four shows Oct. 4 through Oct. 6 at the Tropicana Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City

Click here for a complete list of "The Price is Right" tour dates.

