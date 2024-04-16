College Student From Morris County Killed In I-295 Crash (Update)

Samuel Beale, of the Kenvil section of Roxbury, was driving a Nissan SUV northbound near milepost 60.6 in Hamilton shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, when he veered off the highway to the left and struck a concrete bridge support and guardrail, New Jersey State Police said.

Beale was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.

Beale was a sophomore economics major at Rider University in Lawrenceville, according to his LinkedIn.com profile.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.