College Basketball Icon Jimmer Fredette Retires After 14-Year Pro Career

Jimmer Fredette announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 23. The Glens Falls, New York, native became a national sensation during his time at Brigham Young University.

The 36-year-old last played for Sagesse SC in the Lebanese Basketball League.

"I owe a lot of who I am today to this game and it's not easy to say goodbye as a player but the time has come and I'm excited for what’s next in life," Fredette posted.

Fredette's career stretched across eight professional teams in four countries, but his story began shooting hoops in his parents' backyard. At Glens Falls High School, he became Section II's all-time leading scorer, ranked sixth on New York's all-time list, and led his team to a state championship game.

Fredette reminisced about his Glens Falls days in his retirement announcement.

"The first time I was outside with my brother shooting baskets and I saw the ball go in I was hooked," said Fredette. "I love the repetition, the consistency, and basketball had my heart. I played everyday and loved the grind of getting better and had the support of some amazing people through my childhood."

At BYU, Fredette dominated as a sharpshooter and "Jimmermania" swept the nation. He led the nation in scoring with 28.9 points per game during the 2010-11 season and was named the Naismith Men's Player of the Year.

In his senior year, BYU played a neutral-site game against Vermont in Glens Falls. Fredette scored 26 in "The Hometown Classic" and the Cougars won 86-58 in front of an over-capacity crowd.

Fredette led BYU to four NCAA Tournament appearances and got the Cougars to their first Sweet Sixteen in 2011 after a 40-year drought. He was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

BYU congratulated Fredette on his retirement.

"An unforgettable career," the Cougars posted on Instagram. "Congrats, @jimmerfredette_32 ! 💙"

Despite being a lottery pick, Fredette struggled more in the NBA than in college. He played for the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans before returning to New York with the Knicks.

Fredette said his NBA career was "very up and down."

"I Would play great some games and not so much in others, or even not play," he said. "It was tough but I was still determined to make my journey a success."

Fredette bounced back and forth between New York and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League during the 2015-16 season. When the Knicks didn't offer him a new contract, Fredette went overseas and joined the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Jimmermania was much more successful in China. He was a three-time CBA all-star and won the league's International Most Valuable Player award in 2017.

Fredette said his time in the CBA was a blessing.

"It changed the narrative of my career and it was such a positive experience," he said. "Even though it was very tough living away from my family for months at a time."

In 2019, Fredette briefly returned to the NBA with the Phoenix Suns. He only played in six games before the Suns declined to pick up the option on his two-year contract.

Fredette then went to Greece and won the Greek Basket League championship with Panathinaikos when the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to Shanghai for one more year with the Sharks before stepping away from traditional five-on-five basketball.

Fredette then found a new path to stardom in the growing three-on-three game.

USA Basketball introduced Fredette to the fast-paced, half-court version of basketball that's popular in Europe. Fredette helped the US win gold at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup and 2023 Pan American Games, along with silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Fredette was also named USA Basketball's 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year in 2023.

"Thank you for bringing Jimmermania to 3x3 basketball," USA Basketball 3x3 said in an Instagram post. "We can't wait to see what’s next."

Fredette rose to No. 1 in the men's 3x3 world rankings before the 2024 Summer Olympics. In Paris, an adductor tear he suffered in the second game of pool play knocked him out of the tournament, leaving the US with no substitutes for the rest of the Olympics.

Still, Fredette looks back fondly on his Olympic experience.

"An incredible opportunity that you only dream of as a kid, and I was living it," he said.

In 241 NBA games, Fredette averaged 6.0 points per game and shot 37.2% on three-pointers.

