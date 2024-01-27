Colder Air, Snow: Timing, Updates On New Winter Storm Expected In Bergen County

Following days of spring-like temps, colder air more suitable for January days, along with a wintry mix, is headed to New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the next two days, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.

"A pattern change featuring a return to colder air more typical of conditions for late January will slowly unfold into early next week," AccuWeather reports.

"A storm will roll northward along the East Coast during the middle of this transition to colder air, bringing the potential for wintry weather."

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with temps just below 50, with a chance of rain in the evening as temps plummet just below 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be cold and rainy, with rain turning to snow in the afternoon or evening as temperatures dip into the mid-30s, according to the NWS.

That wintry mix is expected to begin late Sunday afternoon in Warren, Sussex, and Morris counties in New Jersey; and Schuylkill, Lehigh, and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania, and last into the night, the NWS said.

In the rest of North Jersey including Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex and Union counties, along with the Jersey Shore and South Jersey; and Berks, Chester, Bucks, Northampton, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; the wintry weather will begin Sunday night, and last through early or midday Monday, Jan. 29.

"Enough snow may fall to bring a small accumulation on non-paved surfaces, especially to areas outside of the immediate New York City metro area," AccuWeather Radio Personality and Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued through the weekend along coastal parts of New Jersey, where flooding is possible. Dense fog is also likely but is expected to clear as temperatures drop.

